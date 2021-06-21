RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,805 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.57. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

