Robert A. Dimella Sells 2,949 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $70,776.00.
NYSEARCA:RFM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.98. 14,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,783. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.
