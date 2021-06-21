Robert A. Dimella Sells 2,949 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $70,776.00.

NYSEARCA:RFM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.98. 14,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,783. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFM. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,075,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter.

