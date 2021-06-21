Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 300 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 300 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MORF traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.84. 175,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,527. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.19. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Morphic by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

