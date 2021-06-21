Robert Wares Purchases 100,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,908,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,954,059.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 125,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Wares acquired 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,697.50.

On Friday, May 14th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.49. 53,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,181. The firm has a market cap of C$93.49 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

