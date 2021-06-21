Robynne Sisco Sells 14,016 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:U traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.89. 5,558,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.01.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.