Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $8.60

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $88.43 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $8.60 or 0.00026437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.00680528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00080418 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

