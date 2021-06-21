Rokos Capital Management LLP Acquires New Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 46.67% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

