Rokos Capital Management LLP Acquires New Stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.06% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $15,543,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $4,101,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYTE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.95. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

