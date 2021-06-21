Rokos Capital Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,209. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

