Rokos Capital Management LLP Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 886,617 shares during the period. FirstEnergy makes up about 1.3% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.45% of FirstEnergy worth $84,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.74. 47,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,990. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.