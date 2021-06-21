Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 250,000 JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.62% of JOANN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOAN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOAN. Bank of America started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

JOAN traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.14. 12,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. JOANN Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

