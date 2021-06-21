Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 300,000 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

OCDX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.31. 14,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 73.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

