Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 300,000 two (NYSE:TWOA)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 1.17% of TWO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,417,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,040,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWOA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. two has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

