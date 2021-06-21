Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 784,509 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 784,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,791,000. Baidu accounts for approximately 2.5% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.23% of Baidu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

