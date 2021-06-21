Rokos Capital Management LLP Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rokos Capital Management LLP lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 496,771 shares during the quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.73. The stock had a trading volume of 316,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

