Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $1.40 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Shares of SHLS traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.76. 66,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,412. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.20. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

