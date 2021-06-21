Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $4.88 Million in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Cricut as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $1,291,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 361,370 shares of company stock worth $10,718,521 and have sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $38.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

