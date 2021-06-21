Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $7.48 Million in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 499,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,713,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.2859 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several analysts have commented on PBR shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

