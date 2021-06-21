Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.37. 9,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,570. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.