Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New $39.15 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 611,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,000. Intel comprises about 0.6% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 46.8% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.93. 761,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,866,971. The stock has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.66.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

