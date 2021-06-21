Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of AFRM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.66. 86,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,955. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

