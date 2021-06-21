Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.17% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. 24.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

ZIM traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,054. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

