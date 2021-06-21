Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $620.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,342,033. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.31, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $645.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

