Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,371,000. KLA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.22% of KLA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.15. 24,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,731. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.39. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

