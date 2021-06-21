Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 516,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,000. Pinterest accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Pinterest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 19.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 11.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 68,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Pinterest by 201.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 654,566 shares of company stock valued at $44,919,532. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,784,404. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

