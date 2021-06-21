Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases New Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,408,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,469,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,046,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Playtika stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,502. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.