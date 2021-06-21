Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases New Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,477. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

