Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases Shares of 245,000 FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of FSRXU remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

