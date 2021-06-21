Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases Shares of 50,000 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $329,682,000. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $197,719,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $14,554,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,219,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,752,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSCR stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,359. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

