Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes $1.96 Million Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. 1,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,655. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

