Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes $158.42 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,422,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.4% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $114.07. The stock had a trading volume of 313,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,332,196. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

