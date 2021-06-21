Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes $37.55 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,548,000. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.6% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.25. 114,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

