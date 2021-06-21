Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes $8.77 Million Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.23% of Diversey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSEY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversey stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.35. 9,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,990. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

