Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Dream Finders Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $2,304,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $48,140,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.39. 2,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

