Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Hayward as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,532,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,128,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,752,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAYW. Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hayward to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. 8,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

