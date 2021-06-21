Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 492,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,505,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.13% of QuantumScape at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QS. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. 177,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,759,427. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

