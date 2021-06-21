Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.