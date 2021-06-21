ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and $1.12 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00156629 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000895 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

