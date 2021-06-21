Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Ross Stores posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 830.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,908,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $4.15 on Monday, hitting $119.41. 2,256,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,153. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.22. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.