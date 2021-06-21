Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$69,637.36 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,732.

Rod Bolger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20.

RY stock traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$126.54. 1,043,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,555. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.55 and a 1-year high of C$128.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$121.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.06.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

