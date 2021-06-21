Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $39.08. 10,899,505 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

