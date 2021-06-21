Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS ROYMF opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

