Royale Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $622,786.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $622,786.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00119468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00160131 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,519.25 or 1.00758378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.