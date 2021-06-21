RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $65.26 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $65.26 million and $192,664.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $31,383.91 or 0.99411561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001795 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,079 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

