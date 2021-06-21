Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Down 5.6%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.85. 15,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 19,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROMJF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rubicon Organics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

