Ruff Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Ruff has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $576,852.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.00664154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00078935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00038457 BTC.

About Ruff

RUFF is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.