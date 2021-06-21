Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 47,344 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Powell Industries worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Powell Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.16 million, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.04. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

