Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of iStar worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in iStar by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 137,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iStar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iStar by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 322,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $18.05 on Monday. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

