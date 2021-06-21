Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 243.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $296.20 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.46. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on UI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

