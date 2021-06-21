Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 511.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $68.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

